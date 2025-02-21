‘An old-fashioned get-together to have fun’: Club 120 aims to connect people, combat isolation

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Leah Unser is the coordinator for Club 120 in Elgin. She was a longtime sales manager and on-air personality at WRMN in Elgin.

As The Atrium at Oak Crest celebrated 120 years as a senior residence in Elgin last year, Executive Director Susan Cincinelli wondered what else they could do for the community.

The private 501(c)(3) organization provides assisted and independent living, adult day care, and a trademarked memory care program developed by Cincinelli.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com The Atrium at Oak Crest has created Club 120, a gathering place with weekly activities, educational programs and social hour interactions.

But with its unique property, which includes a basement pub she designed, Cincinelli felt The Atrium at Oak Crest could do more.

“Oak Crest was founded to meet a community need,” she said. “And at this moment in time, my perception of what the community needs is socialization for everyone. There seems to be a great lack of easy places for people to go that meet a need for simple loneliness.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Visitors, including Frances Whiting, center, gather around Chef Randy Santana during a cooking demonstration at Club 120 in Elgin.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Susan Cincinelli, executive director of The Atrium at Oak Crest, came up with the idea to start Club 120 to help people in the community who may feel isolated because of a lack of social options.

So Cincinelli and the staff at Oak Crest started Club 120, which they describe as “a vibrant grown-up gathering place where you can turn a new leaf.”

“My goal is to make people aware that there is more to do than sit home alone and wish you were doing something,” she said. “You can go out and be involved, make a connection, and feel like you belong without judgment.”

Many organizations like senior centers and churches have social groups. Club 120 is unique because it’s run by a private organization and open to all, regardless of age, with little to no cost and no commitment.

“There’s no catch here,” said Cincinelli, who has been at Oak Crest for over 51 years. “I don’t care how old you are. I don’t care what color you are or how much you earn or where you live. I just want you to come and share.”

Club 120 was designed to bring people together and engage them through weekly activities, educational programs, and social hour interactions.

“Isolation is probably one of the largest problems that the community is facing,” Cincinelli said. “And it’s not improving. It’s increasing.”

Leah Unser, formerly a sales manager and on-air personality at WRMN radio in Elgin, was recently hired as Community Outreach Director and will coordinate the activities at Club 120. She echoed Cincinelli’s observation.

“Since the pandemic, there’s just so many people who aren’t doing anything,” Unser said. “The pandemic may seem like it’s way behind us but mentally some people are just coming out of it now. That’s why it seemed like the right time to be doing something like this.”

Programs so far have included tech talks, tai chi classes, a cooking demonstration, a decluttering seminar, and general social hours, which Cucinelli jokingly dubbed “wine and whine.”

“It doesn’t matter who you are or if you don’t have a friend to come with,” she said. “Our goal is for you to meet people, socialize, be involved and feel comfortable.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Most Club 120 activities happen in The Cellar Pub in the basement of The Atrium at Oak Crest senior living in Elgin.

The club’s activities generally happen in “The Cellar Pub,” a large space that looks like a working Irish pub, with a long bar, tables and booths, a pool table, and a fireplace. The space is frequently rented out for events.

“People are amazed by all that is down here,” Unser said of Oak Crest’s basement space, which includes the Cellar Pub, a family kitchen, a theater and more. “Now it’s just a matter of making people aware of it.”

The club currently has programming on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, but they hope to expand once word gets around. Most of the programs are free, though sometimes there will be a small fee to cover costs when meals are involved.

While the club has had a slow start attendance-wise, the response has been positive.

“People have been surprised about meeting other people and connecting so easily,” Cincinelli said.

Frances Whiting of Elgin has attended many of the club’s events since it opened, including a recent cooking demonstration where participants learned how to make shrimp tagliatelle. She said she couldn’t believe what she saw when she took the elevator down into the basement.

“I was amazed at how beautifully decorated it is,” she said. “And I like the fact that you don’t feel like you have to join something or people are trying to force something on you. It’s just comfortable.”

Fellow participant Linda Hitzeman agreed.

“It’s just so warm and welcoming, and the fact that it’s free is great,” she said.

Cincinelli said the scope of what they might do in the future is unlimited.

“The possibilities are so completely vast,” she said. “Everybody’s got something they’re passionate about. We’re just looking for ways for people to connect. The beauty of this idea is there are very few rules, no red tape, just an old-fashioned get-together to have fun.”

For more information, contact Unser at (847) 742-2255 or leah@oakcrestatrium.org, or visit the Club 120 Facebook page.