Girls basketball: Hersey’s pressure bothers Barrington; Huskies win third straight regional

Hersey senior Kiki Craft was still racing around the court well after the final buzzer of the Larkin Class 4A girls basketball regional championship Thursday night.

Craft had enough energy left to chase head coach Courtney Ludois’ young daughter Quinn. And the 6-foot senior and her Huskies’ teammates didn’t waste any fuel with their suffocating full-court pressure during a 56-29 victory over Barrington in Elgin.

“I feel like we’re really coming together as a team the last few weeks,” Craft said as she wore the net after Hersey’s sixth consecutive win. “Our energy is a lot better and we’re getting along better on the court. Energy is what we live off of, talking on defense and being there for each other.”

Third-seed Hersey (21-11) converted 21 turnovers into 30 points to win its 22nd regional title and third in a row. Craft (5 rebounds), junior Kate Donovan (5 rebounds, 4 assists) and sophomores Emily Hany and 6-2 Sadie Marks (5 rebounds) had 11 points apiece and senior Maddy Drury scored 8 points.

Craft scored off the opening tip as the Huskies raced to a 21-2 lead to beat No. 6 Barrington (15-17) for the third time this season. Now they’ll try to avenge two losses to No. 2 Prospect (26-7), a 68-38 winner over Palatine, in Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. Barrington sectional semifinal.

“We just have to play like we did today starting off,” Drury said after hitting two 3s in the second quarter.

“That was the best we’ve been defensively at the start of a game. The best 16 minutes we’ve put together all season,” Ludois said after Hersey forced 14 turnovers and allowed only 8 shots en route to a 41-11 halftime lead. “I feel good about where we’re at. Our energy and enthusiasm was insane to start the game.”

It led to first-half runs of 17 and 10 points and 60.7% shooting (17-for-28) from the field.

“We’re a super defensive team and it really feeds our offense,” Craft said.

“By a lot,” Drury said of this being the Huskies’ best defensive effort. “We just know where we have to be and the chemistry between all of us is there.”

Barrington went on a 14-3 tear in the first 5:23 after halftime to get within 44-25 behind senior Ashley Mahlum (10 points, 6 rebounds) and sophomores Lily Richmond (10 points, 6 rebounds) and Mel Bongiorno. Hersey responded with a 12-point run.

“Hersey’s a great team and their press is fantastic, but it’s not as if we haven’t seen it before and didn’t prepare for it,” said Barrington coach Babbi Barreiro. “Our kids didn’t give up and they came out with some fight in the second half.”

