Daily Herald opinion: Tragic and preventable: We must take care in how we drive in the suburbs to prevent pedestrian crash deaths

Drivers are required to stop for pedestrians at crosswalk, one of many rules of the road designed to protect walkers.

New Illinois Department of Transportation figures offered a glimmer of hope on the toll fatal vehicle crashes took last year: Deaths dropped 3.5% from the previous year.

But IDOT’s numbers included disturbing news as well: Fatal pedestrian-involved crashes spiked 9.5% in 2024.

The data, while preliminary, shows there were 219 crashes involving walkers compared to 200 the year before. Of those, 144 occurred in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.

“Since 2010, there has been nationally a huge increase in the number of people killed while walking,” the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning’s Victoria Barrett told our Marni Pyke.

That phrase — “killed while walking” — is a jarring one, and it should be. Walking should not put you in harm’s way, provided you’re not taking unnecessary risks or ignoring traffic rules meant to protect you.

So what’s causing the increase? Experts cite a number of reasons.

First, there’s the trend toward SUVs. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety research found SUVs, pickups and vans with hood heights greater than 40 inches are about 45% more likely to lead to pedestrian deaths than shorter cars.

That’s because when they strike someone they tend to hit the torso or the head, rather than the legs.

Vertical front ends are also more deadly.

In addition, distracted driving, speeding and less traffic enforcement play a part.

Reversing the pedestrian deaths trend takes all of us who get behind the wheel of a car.

First, keep your eyes on the road. That means no reaching for your phone, no turning around to break up backseat squabbles, no bending down to pick up something you’ve dropped. Concentrate on driving, not scanning the storefronts to find a coffee shop.

If you’re lost or need to send a text, pull over. And when you return to the road, make sure you’re watching for those around you and adjusting for evolving road conditions.

Stay within the speed limit. You might add a few minutes of travel time, but you’ll protect yourself and others by slowing down.

If you’re driving an SUV, give yourself enough space and braking time. Make sure your mirrors are properly adjusted.

Walkers too must be cautious, crossing at lights or crosswalks after checking to make sure there’s no car whipping around the bend. And don’t be looking down at your phone as you walk. If you do, you might miss a car coming over the curb or lose your footing on icy or pocked pavement.

CMAP and suburban county officials are now working on developing a Safe Travel for All program to reduce traffic deaths and injuries in the area. Cook County hosts an open house on the subject this weekend, from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 22, at the Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way. It’s a chance to learn about safety issues and play a part in preventing tragedies.

Cars go hand in hand with living in the suburbs. That won’t change. But the way we drive must.