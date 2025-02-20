‘We don’t want to see people freaking out’: Giannoulias explains REAL ID rules to prevent May 7 deadline stampede

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias gave an update Thursday on Illinois Real ID. Courtesty state of Illinois

With a May 7 deadline looming for travelers to produce REAL IDs before boarding domestic flights, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias issued advice Thursday to forestall confusion.

“We don’t want to see people freaking out and sprinting to the (DMV) facilities,” he said.

REAL IDs, mandated by the federal government following 9/11, are intended for air travel within the U.S. but passports can also be used, Giannoulias noted.

“As of May 7, you will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID if you are over 18 and intend to fly a commercial airline or visit certain federal facilities,” Giannoulias said at a briefing in Chicago.

“But let me be very clear. You can still fly if you have a valid U.S. passport. I don’t want to discourage anyone from getting a REAL ID, but the fact is not everyone needs a REAL ID on May 7 and in some cases might not ever need one.

“If you do need one to fly on May 7 or 30 days beyond that date, I recommend getting one sooner rather than later.”

Trying to counter misinformation, Giannoulias stressed “as of May 7, you do not need a REAL ID to legally drive a vehicle, you do not need a REAL ID to show identification, and you do not need a REAL ID for proof of citizenship.”

Requests for REAL IDs are surging. Officials said 628,279 were issued in 2022, 864,240 in 2023 and 1.1 million in 2024. January was a record-breaking month, with 128,000 produced.

To update your driver’s license to be REAL ID-compliant or get an ID card, you will need to visit a DMV facility in person and bring documentation.

Appointments are required at most Illinois secretary of state facilities.

The agency has worked to add more appointments and trained staff to process requests as quickly as possible, Giannoulias said.

Deadlines to enact REAL ID requirements have been extended multiple times for various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know many of you may view the May 7 deadline with some skepticism and rightfully so,” Giannoulias said. However, the U.S. Department of Transportation Security recently rejected an extension of the May 7 date, he noted.

Applicants will need to bring specific documents to qualify for the REAL ID card. Those include:

• A U.S. birth certificate or valid passport.

• A Social Security card or a W-2 showing your nine-digit Social Security number.

• Two documents proving residency issued within the past three months. Those include utility bills, bank statements, and cable or credit card bills.

• Proof of your signature from a driver's license, credit card or loan/mortgage document.

Two products are offered: REAL ID driver's licenses designated with a gold star in the top right-hand corner; or for people who don't drive, Illinois also issues identification cards. These can be obtained or renewed to achieve REAL ID status with the same documentation required for driver's licenses.

Children under 18 do not need a REAL ID if accompanied by an adult.

For information on the REAL ID program, go to realid.ilsos.gov