American Airlines adds flights, destinations to its O’Hare roster

American Airlines jets line up at O'Hare International Airport. The carrier is adding flights and destinations this year. Associated Press file

Suffering from cabin fever? American Airlines is offering winter-challenged travelers more flights and destinations from O’Hare International Airport.

The carrier is debuting new direct service to Honolulu this winter and boosting departures from Chicago by 22%, American officials announced Thursday.

“O’Hare has always been a vital hub for American, connecting the Midwest to our global network and bringing travelers from across the world to Chicago for business and pleasure,” Vice President of O’Hare Operations Ben Humphrey said.

“Strengthening our network is a promise to our customers that we’ll continue to provide exceptional service to the places they want to go. And it reinforces to our partners and stakeholders that we’ll be an economic driver for the region well into the future.”

Here’s a look at American enhancements to its O’Hare roster in 2025.

• Overall, the carrier will operate up to 480 flights a day from O’Hare, representing a 22% increase from 2024 with 25% more seats.

• Nonstop trips to Naples, Italy, begin this summer.

• American is flying to nine new cities from O’Hare in 2025, including Madrid and Halifax, Canada.

• Ten daily flights to popular European hubs will be offered, including three to London’s Heathrow Airport.

• For travelers eager to explore the great American outdoors, AA is adding flights to Bismarck, North Dakota; Boise, Idaho; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Spokane, Washington; and Hyannis, Massachusetts.

• In June, AA is expanding premium seating by 40% from 2024.