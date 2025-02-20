‘We’re not going anywhere’: Chicago Culinary Kitchen owners to remain after sale

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.com Greg and Kristina Gaardbo, owners of Chicago Culinary Kitchen in Palatine, plan to reinvest proceeds of the sale of the location at 2391 N. Hicks Road to expand the business.

Chicago Culinary Kitchen will have two new owners in a move that will allow cofounders Greg and Kristina Gaardbo to expand the business.

The operation at 2391 N. Hicks Road in Palatine is being purchased by partners Kirnal Patel and Bhagirath Patel. The deal has not been finalized, Greg Gaardbo said. Once it is, the Gaardbos will remain with the business.

“We’re still here. We’re still around. We’re not going anywhere. In order to franchise it, to make it expand, it’s what we had to do. It gives us freedom to go in other directions,” Greg Gaardbo said.

Over the years, the Gaardbos have spread their gospel of Texas BBQ and craft beer to their loyal customers.

Their quest for unique cuisine, craft brews and fine spirits has taken them to Italy, Costa Rica, Mexico, Spain, Belgium, Holland and Denmark.

The business opened in 2014 at 773 N. Quentin Road and moved to its current location in 2021. Now, Greg Gaardbo said, they are reinvesting the proceeds of the sale to expand the reach of Chicago Culinary Kitchen — there is a possibility of franchising.

Chicago Culinary Kitchen has attracted a loyal following of more than 45,000 on social media.

In addition, the business has provided food trucks to Palatine festivals and events.

Bhagirath Patel has owned Pizza Hut and Dairy Queen Grill and Chill franchises and held executive positions at eBay, Twitter and now Publicis Group.

Kirnal Patel has managed school cafeterias, gas stations, mini markets and most recently a lodge and resort.