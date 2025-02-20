Facing lawsuit, Republicans to meet a second time to choose McConchie’s successor

Former state Sen. Dan McConchie

With their first attempt resulting in a legal challenge, a group of suburban Republicans will meet Friday to again choose former state Sen. Dan McConchie’s successor in the 26th District.

The committee’s leader said he doesn’t expect the end result will be any different.

The gathering is set for 1 p.m. at Palatine Township Republican Organization headquarters, 765 N. Quentin Road in Palatine. It will be open to the public.

McConchie, of Hawthorn Woods, resigned Feb. 2. His term expires in 2026.

Under Illinois law, vacancies in the General Assembly must be filled by a member of the former lawmaker’s political party.

A five-member committee selected Barrington Hills Trustee Darby Hills for the post when it met Feb. 14, but that appointment resulted in litigation alleging the meeting wasn’t properly advertised to the public.

Darby Hills

The lawsuit, which was filed this week in McHenry County court by Algonquin resident Brittany Colatorti, also claims Hills is ineligible to be appointed because she lacks qualifying GOP activity.

The lawsuit names Hills and the Republican legislative committee for the 26th Senate District as defendants. Colatorti’s attorney is Thomas Devore, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for Illinois attorney general in 2022 and has criticized Hills’ appointment on social media.

When asked via email to comment on Friday’s meeting, DeVore accused “political actors” of manipulating the committee and disregarding Illinois law.

Colatorti hasn’t commented publicly on the lawsuit. Hills hasn’t responded to multiple interview requests.

The 26th District encompasses much of southern, central and western Lake County; a portion of northwest Cook County; and smaller parts of Kane and McHenry counties. The legislative committee consists of representatives of Republican organizations within the district.

Hills was among four applicants for the open seat. All were interviewed Feb. 14.

Hills was selected using a system that gives Lake County GOP Chair Keith Brin’s vote more weight because more of the people who voted for McConchie in 2022 lived in Lake County.

Keith Brin

On Thursday, Brin said Senate Republican officials and their attorney decided the committee should meet again to “cure any deficiencies” with the first meeting.

Brin expects the committee’s only action Friday will be to vote, and that Hills will get the appointment again.

“I don’t know why things would change,” he said.