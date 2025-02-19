Transit funding crisis on Pritzker’s radar but not budget proposal

Gov. JB Pritzker’s $55.2 billion budget proposal unveiled Wednesday included funding for priorities such as education, human services, pension payments, health care and public safety.

Absent from the general fund spending plan presented to the General Assembly was a mention of the $771 million shortfall facing Metra, Pace and the CTA in 2026.

Pace bus riders pass through the Rosemont Transit Center. The suburban bus agency along with Metra and the CTA face a so-called “fiscal cliff” in 2026. Daily Herald File Photo

Transit leaders have warned that unless the state steps in, 40% service cuts to trains and buses are coming when federal COVID-19 aid runs out next year.

Officials with the governor’s office said the so-called transit “fiscal cliff” is nonetheless on Pritzker’s radar, and discussions are ongoing with lawmakers about finding a solution before the end of the session in May.

“The governor and legislative leaders understand the value of public transit and we are confident they will continue to work with transit agencies and advocates to address the fiscal cliff in the coming months,” Regional Transportation Authority Executive Director Leanne Redden said.

“The legislature must act to enable new funding by the end of the legislative session in May to prevent severe service cuts and fare increases starting in 2026.”

The RTA oversees Metra, Pace and the CTA.

Redden noted that “the RTA and partners across the Chicago region are advocating for $1.5 billion in additional annual operating funding to not just fill the projected $771 million budget gap but deliver more frequent service to everyone.

“New funding should come with reforms that establish a stronger RTA to increase efficiency and accountability for riders and taxpayers,” she said.

Meanwhile, money isn’t the only issue facing public transit. Vying legislation to reform governance at the four agencies is under consideration in Springfield.

One plan would merge the entities into a supersized Metropolitan Mobility Authority, while an alternate bill would strengthen the RTA’s authority over Metra, Pace and the CTA.

Multiple lawmakers have signaled they want a governance solution before addressing revenues.