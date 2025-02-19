Police: Naperville man hit by car near Fox Valley Mall, dies

A Naperville man died after being hit by a car outside Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Tuesday morning, officials said.

Derrick Davis, 54, was crossing Route 59 near the mall’s entrance around 9 a.m. when he was struck by a black Infiniti Q50, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

Davis was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The unidentified driver remained at the scene following the crash.

The road was closed for several hours Tuesday morning while officials reconstructed the crash, and it remains under investigation.