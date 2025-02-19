advertisement
News

75-year-old man killed in Naperville house fire

Posted February 19, 2025 1:29 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A 75-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly house fire Tuesday in Naperville.

Krishna Emmadi, 75, was found dead after flames swept through the two-story house in the 3500 block of Redwing Court, on Naperville’s far south side, authorities said.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday. The final cause and manner of death will be determined after toxicology, autopsy and police investigation reports are completed.

Firefighters responding to the blaze about 3:15 p.m. arrived to find heavy fire showing from the second-story windows, and learned one person was trapped on the second floor, according to the Naperville Fire Department.

The fire caused an interior stairway to collapse and holes in the floor on the second story. Flames also hampered firefighters’ efforts to enter through the windows, officials said.

One other person was injured in the fire, authorities said. No firefighters were injured.

