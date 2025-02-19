Batavia Police: Boy suffers minor injuries after being hit by a car

A boy suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a car in Batavia, according to a press release.

The boy was walking across the street about 300 feet north of the intersection of North Kirk Road and East Wilson Street, Batavia, shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the release.

The child was conscious, speaking with responders and was taken to a hospital in stable condition with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

The preliminary investigation showed he was crossing the roadway — walking east to west — outside of the crosswalk, according to police.

Police would not release information about his age to protect his identity,

Batavia police urge pedestrians to use designated crosswalks, the press release stated.

Police ask the public to follow traffic signs and signals and encourage parents to review pedestrian safety rules with their children to reinforce their importance, the release stated.

Parts of the road were closed for the investigation but have since been reopened.

The driver of the vehicle — a 2014 Cadillac ATS — is cooperating with the investigation. No citations have been issued pending further investigation, officials said.

Because of the ongoing investigation, additional details cannot be provided at this time, the press release stated.