Crime

Prospect Heights man facing federal drug, weapons charges

Posted February 19, 2025 3:21 pm
Jake Griffin
 

A Prospect Heights man is facing federal drug and weapons trafficking charges after authorities said he sold both to an undercover agent last year.

Federal prosecutors said 42-year-old Efrain Jacobo sold an undercover agent six handguns, a rifle, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of narcotics during multiple transactions in Joliet last fall.

The drugs included cocaine and methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, agents also seized roughly 150 kilograms of methamphetamines from a truck that had traveled from Texas to Bolingbrook. A search of a storage facility in Wheeling used by Jacobo also uncovered fentanyl and cocaine, according to court records. Cocaine was also recovered from Jacobo’s car.

The indictment was announced Wednesday. Jacobo has pleaded not guilty and remains in federal custody.

Communities Crime Drug Related Crime News Prospect Heights Wheeling
