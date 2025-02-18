Drainage, heavy icing closes I-59 in North Barrington
A drainage issue causing heavy icing on Route 59/Hough Road have closed the road in North Barrington temporarily, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
IDOT is diverting traffic to Northwest Highway and Illinois 22, but officials say access to homes and businesses will still be open.
Drivers should expect delays until the road is cleared.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.