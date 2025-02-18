Prospect High School media educator earns national recognition

A Prospect High School media educator earned a national honor putting him in some exclusive company.

Jason Block was named a Distinguished Advisor by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA). Only four educators nationwide received recognition this year.

The award is part of the CSPA National High School Journalism Teacher of the Year program, sponsored by the Dow Jones News Fund.

Block was recognized for advancing student journalism, mentoring young media professionals and fostering innovation in scholastic media.

He leads KnightMedia, the high school’s student media program. He encourages students to develop storytelling skills in print, video and digital media.

“Jason’s passion for student journalism and his commitment to elevating KnightMedia has created incredible opportunities for our students,” Prospect High School Principal Greg Minter said.

The CSPA, based at Columbia University, has recognized excellence in student journalism for a century, providing resources, training and awards for student media programs nationwide.

“I am beyond honored by this recognition from an incredible national organization like CSPA,” said Block, who has been leading KnightMedia for 21 years, and is an alumnus of Hersey High School’s journalism program. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication my students have poured into their quest to become true multimedia storytellers, and the way they have bought into the philosophy of our KnightMedia program: Pursue Your Passion.”