One dead, one injured in Naperville house fire

A person was killed and another was injured in a house fire in Naperville on Tuesday afternoon.

About 3:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of a person trapped on the second floor of a house in the 3500 block of Redwing Court that had caught fire, the Naperville Fire Department said.

When crews arrived, the first and second floors of the house were engulfed, making rescue attempts difficult, fire officials said.

Firefighters deployed multiple hoses to knock down the flames inside the house and rescue the trapped person, but crews were not able to access the second floor. The flames caused the interior stairwell to collapse, and there were multiple holes in the second floor, fire officials said.

Heavy flames were also billowing from all windows on the second floor, slowing down rescuers using ladders outside the house, fire officials said.

Because of the extreme cold weather and intense flames, the fire department called a box alarm for additional equipment, and six suppression vehicles arrived.

At 4:33 p.m., the fire was under control, and the alarm was struck, fire officials said.

Two people inside the home were taken to a nearby hospital, fire officials said. One person survived with injuries, the other died.

No firefighters were injured.

