Weather advisory prompted by bitter cold

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Streamwood resident Lori Moeller is relying on the warmth of her fur-lined hood to keep the cold at bay as she grocery shops on Monday. Cold weather is going to stick around this week.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero are expected early this week, prompting weather officials to urge special caution to guard against the potential for frostbite and other effects of extreme cold.

The National Weather Service issued cold weather advisory starting at 9 p.m. on Monday until noon on Tuesday.

Monday and Tuesday have the lowest expected temperatures during the week. Monday night into Tuesday morning will see wind chill values as low as 17 below zero. The day will see a high of 12 and a low of six by nighttime. Temperatures will start to rise slightly by Tuesday night, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Ricky Castro.

Frostbite can occur on uncovered skin in as little as 30 minutes. Climate experts advise the following precautions:

Wear appropriate warm clothing including a hat and gloves. Layers of clothing should not be too tight to avoid overheating.

If frostbite symptoms are felt, including numbness and a pale appearance in the skin, seek medical help straight away and if help is not available, slowly warm the areas affected.

If hypothermia symptoms occur - including slow or slurred speech, uncontrolled shivering, drowsiness or difficulty moving or a body temperature below 95 degrees - seek medical attention. If not immediately available, warm the person slowly.

“If you're dressed in layers, but then don't protect the extremities, that's the biggest risk factor for most people, the potential for frostbite development,” Castro said.

Only light snow or flurries are expected Wednesday afternoon — which will see less extreme weather with a high near 16 degrees. Castro advises that any snow coating can cause slippery travel conditions in extreme cold.

Recovery in temperatures to above freezing will happen by Saturday, with numbers back in the upper 20s.