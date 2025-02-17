Restaurant closes as review of proposed apartment project in downtown Libertyville continues

After six years, Birdy’s Coffee House & Little Kitchen, a cozy spot in downtown Libertyville for warm scones and breakfast sandwiches by the fire, has closed.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com Birdy's restaurant on Milwaukee Avenue near the Metra rail station in downtown Libertyville closed Feb. 9.

Owners Maria Mandarino and Dan Temesy gave fans a two-week heads up, saying Feb. 9 was the last day for the operation at 725 N. Milwaukee Ave., as the building likely would be sold for redevelopment.

However, whether that actually happens is a work in progress with no guarantee, says the property owner.

A proposal for a 91-unit apartment building for property near but not initially including Birdy’s has been presented and is proceeding through the village review process.

A public hearing on the proposal stretching north and east from Lake Street and Brainerd Avenue was continued until March 31 to allow the developer time to respond to questions about parking and other elements and make revisions.

“They're working on a resubmittal,” said Heather Rowe, community development director.

Birdy’s and other commercial tenants are in a portion of the L-shaped Suydam property, which as presented is separate from the apartment plan.

The village has suggested a commercial use for that area in what would be a second stage, but no plans have been presented.

Sandy Miller, is one of four children of the late John Suydam, who more than 60 years ago began assembling properties that would evolve into Liberty Plaza, a mix of business and residential rental spaces.

The family packaged the property with frontage on Milwaukee Avenue, Lake Street and Brainerd Avenue as a redevelopment opportunity in late 2021.

Two of the four single-family homes on Lake Street that would be demolished for the apartment building also are part of the Suydam property on the market.

A proposal involving the redevelopment of property in downtown Libertyville with 91 apartments was heard by the village’s plan commission Monday and continued until March. What is known as the Suydam property basically wraps around the Metra station downtown. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

Miller, who manages the family holdings, said an option to buy the property is in place until Aug. 1. However, if a sale doesn’t close, the family would need to determine how best to proceed.

“I don't want to give them (tenants) the impression it’s a done deal when it isn’t,” Miller said. “It’s not absolute.”

Before Birdy’s the space had been occupied by Mischief’s Brewing coffeehouse and Caribou coffee.

Birdy’s was operating on a month-to-month lease and opted not to renew, Miller said.

Mandarino and Temesy in the post to patrons said they are proud to have been a place of learning for many high school students who had their first jobs there.

“We have drawn strength from the community we all created together, not to mention the friendships forged,” patrons were told.

The couple have operated The Green Room restaurant across the street at 624 Milwaukee Ave., for more than a decade and are not completely out of the mix.

“Who knows if and when we may pop up with a new venture,” they informed patrons. “While Birdy’s future plans are uncertain, we are still going strong at The Green Room. We hope to see you there.”