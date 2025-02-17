Police: One dead after single vehicle crash on Rand Road in Arlington Heights

A man was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Arlington Heights, officials said.

Fire and police responded to a reported traffic crash just after 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Keys Motel, 2323 E. Rand Road, according to a news release from the Arlington Heights Police Department.

The man was a sole occupant of a white Chevrolet panel van and was headed east on Rand when he slumped over the steering wheel and drifted into the motel’s landscaping, police said. The man has not yet been identified, but witnesses told police he appeared to be “senior aged.” The van and landscaping sustained minimal damage.

The driver was taken to Endeavor Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was later pronounced dead.

Arlington Heights are investigating the crash but have reason to believe the driver experienced a medical episode while driving, according to the release.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office will be conducting an autopsy.