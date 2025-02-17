Hoffman Estates house left uninhabitable after early morning fire

No injuries were reported in a house fire early Monday in Hoffman Estates that rendered the home uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called to the single-family home on the 1500 block of Jefferson Road 4:40 a.m. by a neighbor who called 911.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

It took nearly 30 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the blaze. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

Investigators are still trying to determine where the fire originated inside the home. The cause also remains under investigation. Officials said it was not equipped with working smoke detectors.

Damage was estimated at $450,000.