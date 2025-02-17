Bartlett Police salute the department’s three employees of the year

Bartlett Police Officer Jason Amore Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

The Bartlett Police Department recognized three top employees of the year for their extraordinary work serving the public in 2024.

Officer Jason Amore was named Officer of the Year, evidence custodian and court liaison officer Mark Doyle was named Civilian Employee of the Year and Officer Caitlin HInds received the Spirit Award in recognition of upholding the positive image of the department.

Amore was honored for the consistency of his performance, leadership within the department and a number of instances in which his quick thinking and decisive action helped people experiencing mental health crises.

In one case, he swiftly provided emergency medical care to a person suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In another instance, he applied his crisis intervention training to assist a suicidal individual and guide that person to seek further medical and mental health support. Amore also demonstrated exceptional control managing a situation in which an individual who appeared suicidal threatened to shoot police officers, ensuring everyone’s safety.

Regularly providing leadership within the department, Amore serves as a lead instructor, field training officer and officer in charge during the absence of a sergeant on his shift.

Mark Doyle Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

Doyle’s award was presented in recognition of unwavering dedication, outstanding leadership and exceptional versatility in serving the department and community, officials said.

He mentored and trained new personnel following the departure of two community service officers, and also took on the duties of evidence custodian and court liaison officer in the past year. He also pursued additional skills while taking on a variety of responsibilities.

Bartlett Police Officer Caitlin Hinds Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

The Spirit Award honors positivity both within and beyond the police department.

Hinds helped the department raise more than $12,000 for Special Olympics Illinois athletes. She actively participated in such charitable events as Cop on a Rooftop, the Polar Plunge and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, as well as such community activities as the Teen Citizen Police Academy, National Night Out, Books with Badges, Trunk or Treat Halloween events, recruitment fairs and the annual Holiday Toy Drive.

Hinds also went out of her way to support a student recovering from being struck by a school bus, personally purchasing gifts and visiting the child in the hospital.