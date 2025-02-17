Bell Works in Hoffman Estates adds new tenants, existing firm expands

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2024 Seven new tenants and an existing one’s expansion have brought the initial east wing of Bell Works Chicagoland to nearly 90% occupancy as the repurposing of the former AT&T headquarters building in Hoffman Estates continues.

Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates has announced the signing of another 73,500 square feet of newly leased space by seven additional tenants and the major expansion of an existing one.

The news comes fresh off the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s recognition of the self-described “metroburb” as its Business of the Year.

As New Jersey-based Inspired by Somerset Development continues to repurpose the sprawling, former AT&T headquarters, the new leases bring the initial east wing of the building to nearly 90% occupancy.

“This latest group of tenants represents an exciting mix of office, lifestyle, retail and community-focused offerings,” founder and CEO Ralph Zucker said. “From unique tech solutions to culinary offerings, Bell Works Chicagoland continues to thrive as a vibrant metroburb where business, culture and community intersect seamlessly.”

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2024 Exterior view of the Bell Works east entrance of Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates, where the initial phase of redeveloping the former AT&T headquarters building has been focused.

The new tenants are medical device provider Arjo at 35,600 square feet; indoor golf facility Swing Loose at 5,150 square feet; entertainment venue Game Night Out at 3,200 square feet; Indonesian retailer LeGenda at 600 square feet; video installation gallery Cameos of Street Life at 440 square feet; media company and podcast studio Love Local Media Agency at 520 square feet; and French-inspired gluten-free patisserie store Musing Baker at 560 square feet.

Existing tenant Convergint, which started with about 65,000 square feet at Bell Works has added another 17,400 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of warehouse space. The company designs, installs and maintains electronic security, fire alarm, life safety and building automation systems.

“We’ve been fortunate to find both office and warehouse space at Bell Works Chicagoland that suits our range of needs, and as our business continues to grow, expanding our space was a natural next step,” Convergint’s Vice President for the North Central Region Alex Wallis said.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Aerial view of Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates, where redevelopment of the east wing on the right has reached nearly 90% occupancy with the recent signing of seven new tenants.

Peter Myers, co-owner of Swing Loose, explained why the venue’s success at the original Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey inspired expansion to Hoffman Estates.

“We love the metroburb concept, and the ever-growing tenant mix at Bell Works Chicagoland is something our organization has always admired,” he said.

Brandon Mojica, co-owner of Game Night Out, explained the choice of location for the entertainment venue that features private rooms with a living room setup and a kitchen-inspired area for groups to enjoy food and beverages.

“Bell Works’ vision aligns perfectly with our mission to offer a place where people can celebrate, unwind and make lasting memories, and we’re excited to contribute to that experience,” he said.

Northwest suburban resident and host of the Love Local podcast Jason Stallard moved his media agency to Bell Works to help amplify the stories of people, businesses and nonprofits through video production and podcasting.

“Bell Works Chicagoland’s space brings different businesses and nonprofits together to connect and collaborate, creating an environment that aligns perfectly with my mission,” he said. “Our goal is to inspire people and local organizations to create social media content that fosters deeper connections within the community.”

An architectural rendering of the townhouse development expected to soon begin construction of 164 units on the east side of Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates, 2024

Bell Works soon will fulfill its intended metroburb identity when construction begins on 164 townhouses on the east side of the site. Final approval also is being sought for nearly 300 apartments in the same 20-acre residential district of the property.