Pastor brings passion to help as new director of PADS of Elgin

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Katie Shaw Thompson will be the new executive director of PADS of Elgin.

After spending more than a year as a board member of PADS of Elgin, Pastor Katie Shaw Thompson of Highland Avenue Church of the Brethren knew what traits the board wanted in the organization’s next executive director.

“We really needed somebody who’s good at relationships, can help tell the story of what we do here, who really believes in the dignity and respect of all people and who knows how to run a nonprofit,” Thompson said.

“And then I started to think, ‘Oh no, it’s me’.”

After nine years at Highland, Thompson will take over as PADS executive director on Feb. 17, filling a position that has been vacant for more than a year.

“We are really excited to welcome Katie as our executive director,” board President Steve Kroiss said in a statement. “She brings a positive and vibrant personality as the face of the organization.”

PADS (Public Action to Deliver Shelter) of Elgin was founded in 1989 with the mission of addressing the rising numbers of people experiencing homelessness in Elgin, Northern Kane County and Hanover Township. While there are PADS organizations in numerous communities, they’re all independent of each other.

Its current location can house about 40 people.

Thompson said when the organization’s current location at 1730 Berkley St. first opened, it was strictly a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. overnight shelter. But it has since expanded its services.

“Now, it’s a place for people to live for a sustained period of time and receive case management, as well as have a place to stay during the day and try to find the sustainable housing solutions and work solutions that make their lives stable moving forward,” she said.

While homelessness has long been an issue in Elgin, the recent relocation of the residents of the Tent City homeless encampment and the area’s remediation has cast a spotlight on the subject.

Thompson said she and the organization’s board and staff support the city on the move, adding the people at Tent City aren’t the same as the ones they serve.

“The reason they’re out there is because they don’t want to be in programs like ours,” she said of Tent City residents. “I welcome the city’s initiative and leadership on this issue and we have been helping however we are able.”

PADS can house roughly 40 people in its communal living space. While the organization had been looking for a new home for some time, Thompson said the plan is to take a step back from the search and “get our ducks in a row.”

“We need a strategic plan in order to be very clear about what our mission and goal is now so we really know what we’re raising money for,” she said. “We’re going to have to figure out exactly who we are, what we need, what the landscape is like and where we can be most helpful.

“But after we have that plan in place that’s (moving) going to need to happen.”

Thompson will start her tenure with a 90-day plan focused on mission clarity, relationship building and operations and financial procedures.

The organization largely is funded by the state. Thompson says she hopes it can expand its fundraising with more grants and events.

Its next fundraiser, “Stars Dance for PADS of Elgin,” takes place Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Seville in Streamwood. Tickets, raffle items and a donation portal are available at secure.qgiv.com/event/whauction2025/.

Thompson said she’ll miss the people at Highland church and being a part of the story of their lives, but thinks the new challenge has some fundamental similarities.

“I look forward to being part of a different story that is still about building communities of belonging and mutual care,” she said. “At the end of the day, we’re helping people and making a world where more people have dignity, respect and basic needs, and that’s a great job.”