German food manufacturer plans $25.8 million project in Huntley

Silesia Flavors, which has its U.S. headquarters in Hoffman Estates, plans to build a $25.8 million facility down I-90 in Huntley. Courtesy of Huntley

A German food manufacturer with its U.S. headquarters in Hoffman Estates is expanding its American operations with a new, $25.8 million facility in Huntley.

Silesia Flavors plans to construct a nearly 120,000-square-foot building in an industrial park off Route 47 near the I-90 interchange, as it looks to grow its U.S. research and development, production and warehousing operations, village officials said.

Open space to the south could accommodate another 60,000 square feet of future expansions. The Huntley village board unanimously signed off on the plans Thursday.

The company makes flavorings including barbecue, fruits and cheeses.

Huntley is offering economic incentives to Silesia, including a 100% rebate of the village share of the site’s property taxes for the first five years and a $25,000 moving grant.

Huntley also has approved a job creation grant, paying Silesia $1,000 per job with an annual salary between $50,000 and $74,999; $1,250 for each job paying between $75,000 and $99,999; and $1,500 for each job paying more than $100,000. The grant applies to positions created within the first 24 months of opening and has a $50,000 cap, officials said.

Officials said once the building is operating at capacity, the company would have 100 first-shift employees, 25 second-shift employees and 15 on third shift.

The incentives are similar to those proposed in September when the village board reviewed but did not vote on the plan.

The building will redevelop about 20 acres in the industrial park at the intersection of Jim Dhamer and Quality drives. Last fall, the village updated its zoning ordinance to expand potential uses in the corporate park, including what Silesia intends to do. Officials cited a surplus of office space in the Chicago market as a reason to expand the uses.

“No comment. Welcome to Huntley,” Trustee Harry Leopold said when asked if he had questions or comments on the proposal.

Representatives for the company said they plan to break ground later in the spring and be fully operational in 2026.