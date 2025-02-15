Lake County sheriff’s police dog nabs burglary suspect

Brendan M. Wilcox Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

A man accused of committing an overnight burglary at a Grayslake-area tavern was captured by Lake County sheriff’s deputies with the help of canine officer Duke.

Around 3:45 a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the bar in the 34200 block of Route 45 in unincorporated Grayslake.

Deputies found the tavern secure with no signs of a burglary and couldn’t search inside the building because the keyholder could not respond, authorities said.

Around 7 a.m., the keyholder called to report a burglary. Sheriff’s deputies reviewed video surveillance and saw a man enter the bar and steal items. The man was wearing distinctive clothing and deputies found footprints in the snow, which they followed to an apartment building nearby, authorities said.

Deputies knocked on the door of Brendan M. Wilcox, 37, of the 34000 block of Route 45, who had an active arrest warrant for burglary. Wilcox fled out of a rear window, authorities said.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Dwight Arrowood and canine officer Duke tracked and apprehended a burglary suspect. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Dwight Arrowood and Duke tracked Wilcox more than a mile and for over an hour. Duke tracked his scent to a wooded area where Wilcox was hiding.

Wilcox refused to surrender or follow instruction so Duke was deployed to help apprehend him. Duke bit Wilcox after which he surrendered, authorities said.

Deputies recovered the clothing worn by Wilcox during the burglary at his apartment.

Wilcox was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for the dog bite. He was treated and released into the custody of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilcox is charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft, both class 3 felonies, and one count of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

He is being held at the Lake County jail pending an initial court hearing.