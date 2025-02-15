Jim O’Donnell: From Bubba Wallace to Ben Johnson and beyond, February Ins and Outs

JUST IN TIME TO COMPLETE all salting on a winter-laced Valentine's Day weekend, presenting another edition of Daily Herald sports & media Ins and Outs.

Bubba Wallace celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the first of two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Still awaiting designation:

· Bubba Wallace and the Daytona 500 (Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Fox) … huge if he wins;

· Ongoing overwrought reaction to Tom Brady's “conflict of interest” (any time) … laughable; and,

· JuJu Watkins and No. 6 USC at Washington (6 p.m., Sunday, BTN) … the Big Ten's Ms. Mojo Risin' had 38 points, 11 rebounds and 8 blocks during a 71-60 win over No. 1 UCLA Thursday night.

THE LIST:

IN — MIKE VRABEL — Many nonaligned NFL experts aren't equivocating — the Patriots “won” the 2025 head coaching sweepstakes. … An organization with a dynastic owner who knows exactly what it takes to win Super Bowls hired the best available candidate to rekindle a championship culture.

OUT — BEN JOHNSON — Seasonal trinket du jour is now positioned to prove the old Harvard Graduate School of Education theories about all individuals being imbued with multiple intelligences. … High I.Q. on many contemporary offensive football matters; apparently bereft of completeness on what a trapdoor the HC job at Halas Hall is. … Where will Gentle Ben be coaching in 2029?

* * *

IN — 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF — OK, so it's not “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and the omission of world champion Czechia is curious. … But at least the NHL tried to keep the competitive furor alive when it put new blades on its annual All-Star event. … Canada, Finland, Sweden and the U.S. complete round-robin play at Boston Monday with TD Garden also the site of the championship game Thursday night.

OUT — NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND — Nurse! … Players made a mockery of last winter's Jam 'n Fire Follies — a ludicrous 211-186 East victory. … So the result Sunday will be a cheese-dip night in which the 24 All-Stars will be split into three teams along with a Rising Stars outfit for a video game mini-tournament. … A TV event only for people who would also watch a retrospective on 3x3 Basketball medal play from last summer's Paris Olympics.

* * *

IN — VIC FANGIO — Was there anyone in New Orleans last Sunday more deserving of savoring a Super Bowl championship than the former Bears defensive coordinator? … He supplemented his disruptive four-man PHL rush with three-man swims that dropped a lineman back to tie up Travis Kelce and left Patrick Mahomes wastin' away in Pocket Pressure-ville. … A tremendous midnight-green valedictory.

OUT — SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOWS — Has nothing to do with the social commentaries of Pulitzer Prize-winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar. … Has everything to do with the feeling that it’s been all downhill since Michael Jackson at SB XXVII (1993). … The NFL goes too long trying to be all things to some people. … The strain for spectacle diminishes the rhythm of the game.

* * *

IN — THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Hyper-profitable, brawny and aggressive — isn't that how a major-market MLB franchise is supposed to operate? … Can Tom Ricketts please get some Vitamin LA-D shipped to Addison and Clark? … With stars like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they own the Pacific Rim and Dave Roberts appears to have mastered the crescendo to World Series glory.

OUT — THE WHITE SOX — Wasn't Jerry Reinsdorf taking his moribund franchise to Nashville? … And wouldn't that open up the South Side for the fresh A.L. air of an expansion team? … Anything better than a 122-loss season by the newest band of scruff marks will be a letdown. … Spending a dime on pastime at Rot-Rot Field '25 will be a bigger waste than overtipping at a bank drive-through.

* * *

IN — ADAM AMIN, RYAN CHIAVERINI, DARREN PANG & JARRETT PAYTON — Wintertime stars on a dullard-packed Chicago TV sports viewscape. … Amin (Bulls) and Pang (Blackhawks) are national-class while toiling away on the lost planet airwaves of CHSN. … Chiaverini is a congenial chameleon at matriarchal WLS-Channel 7 News. … And Payton — now age 44 (!) — combines his WGN work with entrepreneurial interests including pieces of two grog shops in West suburban St. Charles.

OUT — WATCHING THE BULLS ON TV — Geez, what a surprise. … Sports Business Journal is reporting that Jerry's Crawlers have lost 63% of their viewing audience from last season. … That's the biggest shrinkage in the struggling NBA. … Maybe sideline mirth featuring Michael Reinsdorf, Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley with comic drop-ins by Ozzie Guillen could slow the exodus.

Jim O'Donnell's Sports and Media column appears each week on Sunday and Wednesday. Reach him at jimodonnelldh@yahoo.com. All communications may be considered for publication.