Could free agents Allen, Jenkins, Shelton return to the Bears?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen escapes the grasp of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen during their game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2024, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

It’s officially the NFL off-season. Free agency is a month away.

General manager Ryan Poles and the Bears have a lot of decisions to make before the free agency negotiating period begins March 10.

The Bears have a number of players on expiring contracts who could become free agents next month. The deadline to use the franchise tag on a player is March 4, but the Bears don’t seem likely to franchise tag anyone this year.

Here’s a look at three key players on the Bears' roster who are set to become free agents next month.

1. Keenan Allen

The Bears pulled a surprise move last March when they traded a fourth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for star receiver Keenan Allen. Allen gave the Bears a legitimate veteran presence on a Hall of Fame trajectory. With 11 years of NFL experience under his belt, the Bears hoped Allen would be a safety net for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Toward the end of the 2024 season, Allen became quite reliable, but it took a while to get there. He first missed a couple of games because of a recurring heel injury in September. When he did return, Allen was slow to find his groove.

But late in the season, he showed why he is such a valuable pass catcher. Over the final seven games, Allen averaged almost 6 receptions a game and 66 receiving yards per game, and he totaled five touchdowns. He finished the season with 744 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Allen is set to become a free agent, and he has stated that he’s interested in either returning to the Bears or going back to Los Angeles. Poles has to decide if Allen is worth the price tag it will take to land him or if rookie receiver Rome Odunze is ready to step up into a bigger role.

2. Teven Jenkins

Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. The Lions won 23-20. (AP Photo/David Dermer) AP

The Bears selected lineman Teven Jenkins with a second-round draft pick in 2021. They traded up in order to do so. Former general manager Ryan Pace envisioned Jenkins as the team’s left tackle of the future. Injuries, however, derailed that plan from the start. Jenkins missed most of his rookie season because of a back injury.

A year later, Poles and new head coach Matt Eberflus moved Jenkins to guard, a move that kept Jenkins in the starting lineup. Over his four years in Chicago, Jenkins started only 38 games. Injuries continued to slow him, although none quite as serious as the 2021 back injury, which required surgery.

The Bears' coaching staff and front office seemed to appreciate Jenkins when he was healthy and playing. The problem, however, was durability. His 14 appearances in 2024 marked a career high.

On the open market, Jenkins probably will land a fairly sizable contract, even with his injury history. Starting-caliber offensive lineman don’t grow on trees.

Jenkins said last month he is mentally preparing to hit free agency. It feels like the Bears and Jenkins are destined for a breakup.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams drops back to pass as Bears center Coleman Shelton prepares to block Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner late in the first half of their game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mark Busch/Shaw

3. Coleman Shelton

Poles took a two-pronged approach to addressing the center position a year ago. He traded for interior lineman Ryan Bates, who he had his eye on for several years. He also signed former Rams center Coleman Shelton in free agency.

The Bears went into training camp with an open position battle at center. Bates might have had the slight edge, but a shoulder injury toward the end of camp wound up sidelining him for the better part of two months.

In the meantime, Shelton emerged as the starting center. Bates briefly returned, playing guard for a pair of games, before a concussion knocked him out for the remainder of the season. All in all, Bates appeared in just three games.

Shelton fared well as the starting center, if not spectacularly. He started all 17 games and was one of the few constants in a season that felt like a game of musical chairs along the offensive line.

Poles has to decide if a solid, consistent starter is good enough or if he wants to push for more at center. With a new head coach, the Bears could be looking to completely reimagine their offensive line. Shelton probably wants to sign with a team that will make him the starter. Are the Bears willing to do that?