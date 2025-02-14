Horse rescued, but goats die, in Aurora barn fire

A horse was rescued during a barn fire Friday morning in Aurora that left eight goats dead.

The Aurora Fire Department says the fire happened around 6:50 a.m. in a pole barn in the 1600 block of Sheffer Road.

Fire department medics provided emergency oxygen to a horse that was struggling due to inhaling smoke.

“After a tense moment, the animal regained its strength, stood up and walked out of the barn on its own,” spokesman James Levicki said in a news release.

It took extensive work to ensure the fire was out because of a large amount of hay and tires stored in the building, according to the news release.

“The quick actions of our firefighters not only stopped the fire from spreading but also saved the life of an animal in distress,” Fire Chief David McCabe said in the release. “Fires in barns and agricultural structures present unique challenges, and this incident underscores the importance of fast, effective intervention.”

The structure was deemed uninhabitable following the fire.