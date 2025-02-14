Burst of snow could make for messy Friday evening commute
A quick burst of snow this evening could make for a messy Valentine’s Day commute.
Heavy snow could fall starting around 5 p.m. for the western suburbs and move east throughout the evening, the National Weather Service in Chicago is forecasting.
Sharply reduced visibility could lead to hazardous travel conditions.
The storm could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow.
The highest snowfall totals are expected north of I-88.
A wintry mix of precipitation is also expected to hit the area early Saturday morning.
Another 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible in the northern suburbs.
