Ravinia announces a $75 million renovation plan for the Highland Park venue

An artist’s rendering of Ravinia’s new Hunter Pavilion, designed by Lohan Architecture. Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park will undergo a $75 million, multiyear transformation of its 36-acre music campus over the course of the next several years, leading up to the outdoor venue’s 125th anniversary in 2029, it was announced Thursday.

This marks the first such all-encompassing renovation since the iconic park, with its Prairie School architecture and sprawling lawn/picnic areas, opened in 1904 as a summertime “high-end amusement park” and music-venue escape from the congestion of Chicago at the turn of the century.

Phase one of the project, already underway, includes a complete renovation of the 3,500-seat pavilion. While its signature roof will remain, a new stage, seating, lighting and state-of-the-art acoustics system are planned. Backstage areas/amenities also will be renovated and updated. The new pavilion, designed by Chicago-based Lohan Architecture (which has designed the entire project), is set for completion in 2026.

