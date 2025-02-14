New late-night food option coming to downtown St. Charles

St. Charles city officials are reviewing plans for a change of signage at 208 W. Main St. The site of planned late night hot dog shop Rud Dogs. Courtesy of city of St. Charles

The late-night crowd in downtown St. Charles soon will have a new place to grab a snack and, at select bars, even get one delivered.

Rud Dogs soon will deliver a hot dog right to your seat.

Located next door to the owners’ existing watering hole, Rudy’s Bar, Rud Dogs (pronounced “rude”) will operate out of the former Bezo’s Sandwiches storefront at 208 W. Main St. (Route 64).

Owners said Rud Dogs will serve all styles of hot dogs, sausage, Italian beef, grilled cheese, pretzels, macaroni and cheese bites, fries and more. While the late-night diner won’t serve alcohol, it will offer soft drinks, rare sodas and milkshakes.

The shop is owned by Geneva family business TRB LLC, which also owns and operates R House, Rudy’s Bar and The Beach Hut (formerly Dawn’s Beach Hut).

All of the TRB LLC establishments are within a few storefronts of each other on the northeast corner of the intersection of Main and Third streets in downtown St. Charles.

Owners hope to open Rud Dogs on March 1, and plan to operate during the same hours as their other establishments — 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Tentative design of the Rud Dogs logo, a late-night hot dog restaurant planned in downtown St. Charles. Courtesy of TRB LLC

Brian Rudowicz opened his first restaurant, R House, just before the pandemic, where his son Tyler was a longtime bartender. His most recent venture was Rudy’s Bar, which opened in October 2023.

Rudowicz’s sons, Tyler and Ryan, stepped into partnership roles last year and TRB LLC leased the Bezo’s Sandwiches location in January. Rud Dogs will be the group’s first restaurant.

Rudowicz said because all their existing establishments have tavern licenses, which don’t allow for the sale of food, QR codes will be installed at each location so customers can place an order from Rud Dogs and get it delivered to their seat.

Owners expect to service a late-night crowd, mainly people 21 and older. Customers will have the option of dining in Rud Dogs or getting their meal delivered, either to their home or to one of the TRB LLC establishments.

Rudowicz said the location is nearly ready to open, and all that is left is to finish staffing and installing decor and signage.