'This is a safe environment': Amid fears of deportation sweeps, schools work to protect students

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2022 Round Lake Unit District 116 officials say they are focused on providing a safe environment for students at Round Lake High School and other schools in the district.

As fears and questions swirl about immigration enforcement, suburban schools are letting students and their families know what their rights are at home and school.

While many suburban school districts say they have not had any interaction with immigration authorities in recent weeks, President Donald Trump’s stepped up enforcement efforts have led to widespread concern.

Many districts have sent home letters to parents reassuring them that they will provide a safe environment for students to learn.

Some districts, such as Round Lake Unit District 116, have adopted formal procedures, as suggested by the Illinois State Board of Education, outlining what to do if immigration authorities show up at one of their schools.

In a district where nearly 80% of the students are Hispanic, Round Lake Area Unit District 116 officials have faced many questions from families.

“There have been a lot of questions and uncertainty,” Deputy Superintendent Heather Bennett said, noting that schools cannot ask families about their immigration status. “I’m hopeful that the information we have sent out so far puts our families at ease.

“We’re continuing to operate as we always have,” Bennett added. “This is a safe environment for our community.”

Bennett and other school officials say they have not noticed a large change in student attendance in the wake of Trump's deportation efforts. However, District 116 did note a drop in student attendance last week as students stayed home in conjunction with “A Day Without an Immigrant” protests.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Conant High School students left class on Friday, Feb. 7, to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement enforcement against the Hispanic immigrant community.

At least one suburban district has had student protests happen during the school day.

On Monday, students at Hoffman Estates High School walked out of their last class period to protest the threatened deportations of Hispanic immigrants. It came days after students protested on Feb. 7 outside Conant High School in Hoffman Estates.

Erin Holmes, director of communications for Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211, did not comment on the protests. But she noted the district sent a letter last week to parents assuring them the district does not ask about a family's immigration status and that it protects student privacy.

“We value all of our students and are here for them,” reads the letter signed by the district's school principals and Superintendent Lisa Small. “As educators, we strive to model District 211’s stated values, which include equity, inclusion, safety and respect.”

Meanwhile, District 116 ‘s new procedure makes note of state and federal laws protecting the records of students and their right to public education. It also outlines specific steps staff should take — such as notifying the district’s attorney and requesting documents from immigration agents — if authorities seek information about a student.

The procedure outlines the specific documents, warrants and the limited circumstances in which authorities could access a student and how the district would handle those situations.

“This (procedure) provides for implementation in a manner that facilitates District non-confrontational interactions with immigration enforcement agents while protecting student privacy to the greatest extent legally permitted and minimizing disruption to the educational environment,” the district’s procedure states.

The Illinois State Board of Education has a “newcomer resources” page that includes non-regulatory guidance on immigration enforcement and links to resources like this “Know Your Rights” flyer. Courtesy of Illinois State Board of Education

In Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300, district officials sent letters to parents to reassure them and offer resources, such as Centro de Information, to know their rights.

“Our district remains dedicated to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students,” District 300 Superintendent Martina Smith wrote in a letter to families. “We will continue to uphold policies and procedures that ensure our schools are places where all children are respected and empowered to learn and succeed.”

Other districts, such as Northwest Suburban High School District 214, sent similar letters home to parents to assure families that they would follow state and federal laws aimed at protecting student privacy and directing them to recent guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education.

“Every child deserves a welcoming place to learn and grow,” District 214 Superintendent Scott Rowe wrote in a letter to parents.