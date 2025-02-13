Pedestrian safety gates coming to CN tracks near Barrington High School

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Pedestrian safety gates will soon be installed at the Main Street Canadian National crossing near Barrington High School.

Barrington is getting pedestrian safety gates next month at the Canadian National Railway crossing at Main Street near Barrington High School.

It’s a different crossing than where a high school junior was struck and killed last year by a Metra commuter train.

The news comes as the village works toward securing pedestrian safety gates at its Union Pacific crossings at Main Street, Hillside Avenue and Hough Street where 17-year-old Marin Lacson was struck Jan. 25, 2024, trying to cross the tracks on her way to school. Those gates need Illinois Commerce Commission approval and are not expected to be built before next year.

The village announced last year CN intended to install gates near the high school, but village officials said construction was held up because of delays getting materials.

Officials learned recently the necessary materials would arrive early this year.

After coordinating with the railway, the village has received preliminary confirmation that most of the construction will take place between March 21 and March 30.

The timing is intended to minimize disruptions, officials said. It coincides with the Barrington Area Unit District 220’s spring break.

Village President Karen Darch said the crossing has heavy traffic from students walking to and from school, as well as people attending football games.

The Canadian National Main Street crossing is also the focus of a proposed grade separation. The village is reviewing engineering bids for that project.

Meanwhile, construction is expected next month on another grade separation project, the underpass beneath the Canadian National tracks on Route 14.