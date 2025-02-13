Hanover Park man found guilty of attempted murder in 2022 road rage shooting

Reco Murry

A Hanover Park man has been found guilty of attempted murder after a road rage shooting in the summer of 2022.

Reco Murry, 27, formerly of the 1800 block of Ontarioville Road, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, following a two-day-long bench trial.

Officials say that on Aug. 21, 2022, Murry was driving when he pulled up behind the victim at a red light at Lake Street and Ontarioville Road in Hanover Park at about 2:30 a.m.

When the light turned green, Murry immediately began honking at the victim and tailgating her. After attempting to let him pass and later passing his stopped car, the two vehicles were involved in a minor traffic crash.

When the woman stepped out of her car to exchange information, court documents say Murry began yelling at her, pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at her.

The victim ran back to her car and drove away with Murry following her. After catching up to her at a red light at the intersection of County Farm Road and Lake Street, he fired four more shots at the woman’s vehicle.

The uninjured victim then drove to the Hanover Park Police Department and circled the parking lot with Murry still following her, where he was taken into custody.

Murry’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 31. He faces a sentence of 26 to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.