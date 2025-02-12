Big paws to fill: Lake sheriff’s new police dog is Dax’s son

Dax, on left, is the proud papa of Lux, held here by Lake County Sheriff's Deputy John Forlenza. Less than a year after Dax's death, Lux and Forlenza are partnering to become the sheriff's newest K9 partners. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

The Lake County sheriff’s new police dog is stepping into the family business, and he has some mighty big paws to fill.

Lux, the son of the hero dog Dax, has joined the sheriff’s office and will team with his late father’s old partner, Deputy John Forlenza.

“I would like to express my profound sense of gratitude and happiness that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has officially named K9 Dax’s son, K9 Lux, as my new partner,” Forlenza said in an announcement of their partnership. “Dax was remarkable and always did his duty with great courage and dedication throughout his career.”

Over their nine-year partnership, Dax and Forlenza located more than 400 missing/endangered people or fleeing felons, seized hundreds of kilos of illegal drugs, millions of dollars of ill-gotten cash and dozens of firearms discarded by offenders, according to the sheriff’s office.

Their exploits earned the German shepherd more than a dozen awards and honors, along with appearances on national television programs, including the “Today” show, “Access Daily,” “America’s Top Dog,” “Dynamic K9 Duos,” and “Hero Dogs.”

But Dax sustained severe neck and spine injuries March 3, 2024, while apprehending a suspect in a wooded area near Zion. A little more than a month later, and suffering serious pain, Dax was euthanized. He was 9 years old.

Now Lux, who celebrated his first birthday Wednesday, is filling his dad’s collar.

New Lake County sheriff's police dog Lux is the pup of the late hero dog Dax. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff’s office, Forlenza identified Lux early on as having the potential to follow in his father’s footsteps. He was selected as a top candidate for future law enforcement training, and now he and the deputy are preparing to begin intensive training together this spring.

They’re expected to begin patrolling together in early June.

“Lux carries on an incredible legacy, as a direct offspring of our beloved K9 Dax,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in Wednesday’s announcement. “We have no doubt that Lux, alongside Deputy Forlenza, will continue to serve and protect the residents of Lake County with the same dedication and bravery.”

Lux is one of two new police dogs joining the sheriff’s office. Details about the second are forthcoming, officials said.

Lux as a puppy enjoys the view from a Lake County sheriff's patrol SUV. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office