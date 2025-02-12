advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Barrington-area leaders tout public improvements at annual summit

Posted February 12, 2025 4:24 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Leaders in the Barrington area focused mainly on public improvement projects during the 2025 Economic Summit: State of the Region hosted by the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce at Barrington’s White House Wednesday.

Barrington Village President Karen Darch, in her farewell appearance on the dais, updated her neighbors on upcoming developments.

She announced construction is set to begin in March on the Route 14 underpass beneath the Canadian National tracks between Valencia Avenue and Hough Street.

In addition, Barrington is moving ahead with plans for Park Avenue Plaza, a space on Park Avenue between Cook Street and Station Street where the public can gather, dine outdoors and enjoy special events.

Anna Paul, Barrington Hills village administrator, said her community is moving to a more robust emergency alert system called CodeRED and will make safety and ADA improvements to village hall this fall.

  Keith Vogeler, Port Barrington village president, from left, Eleanor Sweet McDonnell, North Barrington village president, and Paula McCombie, South Barrington village president, are seen during the annual state of the region event Wednesday at Barrington’s White House. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

Deer Park Village President Greg Rusteberg said the village is looking forward to the opening of Town Center Park in October. He said the village has also made strides in public safety with the installation of license plate readers around the Town Center mall.

Kildeer Village President Nandia Black touted the village’s bond rating and noted the widening of Route 22 between Quentin Road and Route 83 is in the works.

Upcoming projects in Long Grove include the expansion of village hall, the relocation of the fire station to Aptakisic Road and connecting the downtown water supply to Lake Michigan, Village Manager Chris Sparkman said.

  Karen Darch, Barrington village president, from left, Anna Paul, Barrington Hills village administrator, and Greg Rusteberg, Deer Park village president, all presented updates during the annual Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce economic summit at Barrington’s White House. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

South Barrington is also looking to connect to Lake Michigan for its water supply in the near future and Village President Paula McCombie said green initiatives, a like a proposed solar farm, are also a focus.

Keith Vogeler, Port Barrington village president, talked about the completion of a new public works building last year and a new concession stand for events.

Eleanor Sweet McDonnell, North Barrington village president, said work on a flood-control project along Route 59 could begin in the fall using $2.5 million through the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Barrington Communities Deer Park Kildeer Long Grove News North Barrington Port Barrington South Barrington
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company