Barrington-area leaders tout public improvements at annual summit

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Kildeer Village President Nandia Black, center, sings about the economic year to the tune of a Beatles song during the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Economic Summit: State of the Region Wednesday at Barrington’s White House.

Leaders in the Barrington area focused mainly on public improvement projects during the 2025 Economic Summit: State of the Region hosted by the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce at Barrington’s White House Wednesday.

Barrington Village President Karen Darch, in her farewell appearance on the dais, updated her neighbors on upcoming developments.

She announced construction is set to begin in March on the Route 14 underpass beneath the Canadian National tracks between Valencia Avenue and Hough Street.

In addition, Barrington is moving ahead with plans for Park Avenue Plaza, a space on Park Avenue between Cook Street and Station Street where the public can gather, dine outdoors and enjoy special events.

Anna Paul, Barrington Hills village administrator, said her community is moving to a more robust emergency alert system called CodeRED and will make safety and ADA improvements to village hall this fall.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Keith Vogeler, Port Barrington village president, from left, Eleanor Sweet McDonnell, North Barrington village president, and Paula McCombie, South Barrington village president, are seen during the annual state of the region event Wednesday at Barrington’s White House.

Deer Park Village President Greg Rusteberg said the village is looking forward to the opening of Town Center Park in October. He said the village has also made strides in public safety with the installation of license plate readers around the Town Center mall.

Kildeer Village President Nandia Black touted the village’s bond rating and noted the widening of Route 22 between Quentin Road and Route 83 is in the works.

Upcoming projects in Long Grove include the expansion of village hall, the relocation of the fire station to Aptakisic Road and connecting the downtown water supply to Lake Michigan, Village Manager Chris Sparkman said.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Karen Darch, Barrington village president, from left, Anna Paul, Barrington Hills village administrator, and Greg Rusteberg, Deer Park village president, all presented updates during the annual Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce economic summit at Barrington’s White House.

South Barrington is also looking to connect to Lake Michigan for its water supply in the near future and Village President Paula McCombie said green initiatives, a like a proposed solar farm, are also a focus.

Keith Vogeler, Port Barrington village president, talked about the completion of a new public works building last year and a new concession stand for events.

Eleanor Sweet McDonnell, North Barrington village president, said work on a flood-control project along Route 59 could begin in the fall using $2.5 million through the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission.