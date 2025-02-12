Prosecutors: Downers Grove man threatened state lawmaker

A Downers Grove man is charged with threatening to blow up a state legislator from Naperville, DuPage County prosecutors announced Wednesday.

William Dzadon

William Dzadon, 71, of the 100 block of 55th Street, faces two counts of threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony. He turned himself in Tuesday to Illinois State Police and was released on personal recognizance, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The charges, filed Feb. 7, accuse Dzadon of leaving threatening phone messages for state Rep. Anne Stava-Murray in November.

On Nov. 13, he left a voicemail message stating, “I’ll come to your (expletive) office and (expletive) blow you up,” authorities allege.

About four minutes later, Dzadon left a second message in which he stated “Where do you live? Let me know so I can (expletive) return the favor to you,” prosecutors say.

Stava-Murray, a Democrat, represents the 81st House District, which includes parts of Naperville, Lisle, Bolingbrook, Woodridge, Downers Grove, Westmont and Darien.

“Our elected officials have an extremely difficult job and should not be subject to harassment, intimidation or threats of any kind,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in Wednesday’s announcement.

Dzadon, who faces a maximum two to five years in prison if convicted, is scheduled to appear in court March 19.