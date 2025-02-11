Transit funding crisis coming to a head in Springfield

Metra, Pace and the CTA are facing a $771 million fiscal cliff when COVID-19 federal aid dries up in 2026. Daily Herald File Photo

As Regional Transportation Authority leaders sounded the alarm Tuesday about a looming $771 million shortfall, dueling legislation to fix transit is pending in the General Assembly.

“We’re really at a critical point,” RTA Executive Director Leanne Redden said at a Transit is the Answer Coalition meeting.

“If the General Assembly does not find a funding solution for the fiscal cliff by the end of May” it will result in a budget gap and 40% service cuts to Metra, Pace and the CTA, Redden cautioned.

COVID-19 federal aid runs out in 2026. But in Springfield, lawmakers are pushing for governance reforms before committing funds.

One pending bill would abolish the CTA, Metra, Pace and RTA boards and create a superagency, the Metropolitan Mobility Authority, which would streamline operations while offering seamless travel and fares, supporters said.

“The way our transit systems currently function in their silos does not provide the best transit service for the rider,” said state Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado, who introduced House Bill 1833 in January.

“The reason I introduced the MMA bill is to try to streamline some of that coordination and planning so we’re creating the best rider experience we can, which would then lead to more ridership,” the Chicago Democrat added.

Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Ram Villivalam, who endorsed consolidation in 2024, is now sponsoring legislation to empower the RTA while keeping the agencies intact.

Senate Bill 1938 is backed by unions including the AFL-CIO and Chicago Federation of Labor.

It would give the RTA control over fares, capital project prioritization and planning, plus create a regionwide transit police force and transit ambassador program.

Another key is “it acknowledges the reality there will be no funding without reform,” Villivalam said. “And there will be accountability mechanisms that ensure that the service our residents want, need and deserve is delivered on.”

Those include requiring the RTA to submit annual reports to the General Assembly and for the agencies to provide quarterly ones to the RTA.

Centralizing responsibilities is key, the Chicago Democrat added. Currently, there is “a lack of clarity on what agency has authority over what.”

Meanwhile the RTA has proposed its own “Transforming Transit” plan that would give it control over fares, planning and capital funding.

A strengthened RTA would deliver improvements like more frequent buses and trains, a universal fare and cost savings, leaders said.

The RTA’s proposal also seeks $1.5 billion more in annual revenues for the system.

Redden noted, “we are currently working to develop legislative language that reflects the priorities featured in the (Transforming Transit) vision and will share that language with leaders in the House and Senate as they consider legislation to address the fiscal cliff.”

Delgado anticipates a “robust discussion. I think the end goal is the same in making sure that transit is the best that it can be.”

What about funding?

“We are awaiting the governor to introduce a budget,” Delgado said. “We will see what the governor proposes to us and that’s when the work on our end starts.”