Resident, two dogs rescued from Hanover Park house fire

Firefighters rescued a resident and two dogs from a burning Hanover Park house Tuesday morning.

The fire department received the call to the 7900 block of Shorewood Circle North at 11:27 a.m. and arrived four minutes later.

Firefighters found a large fire in the back of the house that had extended into the kitchen.

During their initial search, firefighters found a resident on the second floor. They were transported to the hospital to be evaluated while the two dogs were deemed to be in good condition.

The fire was brought under control through aggressive efforts inside and out, according to fire officials. The cause remains under investigation.