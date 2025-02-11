Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Naperville
A man died Monday night after a single-vehicle crash in Naperville.
Patrick M. Larkin, 59, of Naperville, was pronounced dead at a hospital, Naperville police said in a press release.
Larkin was driving a 2008 Infiniti G35 east on 103rd Street when it drove through the T-intersection with Book Road, crashed through a fence and came to rest on its hood.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the department’s traffic unit at (630) 420-8833.
