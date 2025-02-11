Indoor adventure park bringing go karts, trampolines and more to Arlington Heights

A sketch shows the Urban Air Adventure Park set to open later this year at 30 W. Rand Road in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

Urban Air Adventure Park — featuring a bevy of kid-friendly activities like go karts, bumper cars, laser tag, trampolines, climbing walls, a ropes course, arcade games and a virtual reality experience — is set to open its next suburban location in Arlington Heights.

The 67,000-square-foot play palace will be built inside a portion of the former Burlington Stores big box at 30 W. Rand Road in the Arlington Plaza shopping center. Burlington moved down the block to a smaller location in the Town & Country Shopping Center last September.

The Dallas, Texas-based family recreation center operator has more than 350 locations open or in development across the country, including in Naperville, St. Charles, Crystal Lake, Bloomingdale, North Riverside and Mokena. New locations are also set to open soon in Vernon Hills and Glenview.

Franchisees Charlie Oraham and Nino Hermes considered many areas but settled on the Northwest suburbs, inking agreements with the national brand for the locations in Glenview (at 2614 Golf Road) and Arlington Heights.

“My wife said, ‘Why don’t you think about Arlington Heights?’” said Hermes, who lives in town. “She said there’s nowhere to take (our daughter) other than Chuck E. Cheese.”

“This gives (kids) an opportunity to not only have fun, but also to exercise,” he added.

While the Glenview venue is supposed to open in May, the Arlington Heights one could take at least until August to build out, having just received zoning approvals from the village board last week.

One of the main attractions will be the go kart track, where electric-powered vehicles will have the capability of going as fast as 40 mph — though they will be limited to about half that speed, Oraham said.

“We lower them down to a level two,” he said. “They have automatic stopping. So it knows the track. When it gets closer to the edge, even if you’re pressing the gas, it’ll automatically slow down.”

The venue will include a small restaurant with pizza, burgers and soft drinks — and possibly harder drinks for adults — but the franchisees will have to return to the village board for a liquor license.

Any parents or chaperones who want to go on any of the amusement rides won’t be able to if they’re drinking, the owners say.

“Everyone has to have a wrist band that’s magnetic, and you (have to) check into every attraction,” Oraham said. “If you come to the restaurant and ask for alcohol, the employee has to cut your wrist band. So you will not be able to go on any attractions after that.”

Everyone under age 18 in the facility must be accompanied by an adult, who will be asked to sign a waiver.

Wrist bands will also limit attractions to two hours so the space doesn’t eclipse the 500-person capacity.

While walk-ins are welcome, membership packages will be offered, and reservations made available for certain high-demand attractions and 14 party rooms.

Hours will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For now, a remaining 26,500-square-foot portion of the former Burlington store will be vacant.