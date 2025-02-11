$10.4 million winning Lotto ticket sold in Des Plaines

An Illinois Lottery player purchased a $10.4 million jackpot-winning Lotto ticket in Des Plaines Saturday, lottery officials said Tuesday.

The winner matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Lotto drawing to score the prize. The winning numbers were 6-9-18-31-39-49.

The ticket was purchased at the Mobil gas station at 9660 Golf Road. The business will receive a bonus worth 1% of the prize — about $104,000 — for selling the winning ticket.

“Our employees are all excited about this win, and of course we hope we’ll find out who the lucky winner is,” station co-owner Jinu John said in a news release.