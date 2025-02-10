Winter storm could bring heavy snow starting Wednesday afternoon

Forecasts call for heavy snow Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Courtesy of the National Weather Service

A winter storm is tracking toward the Chicago area Wednesday and could bring several inches of snow, according to multiple forecasts from the National Weather Service bureau in Romeoville.

The heaviest snowfall is expected during the Wednesday evening commute and continue into Thursday morning, according to forecasts.

Some areas could see as much as eight inches of snow, some forecasts show.

Temperatures will drop following the initial snowfall, with lows possibly falling below zero Thursday evening.

Another round of snow is possible Friday as well.