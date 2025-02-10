Illinois had record $2 billion in legal marijuana sales in 2024

Marijuana sales from legal dispensaries like Rise in Mundelein surpassed $2 billion in Illinois last year, an all-time high for the state. Daily Herald File Photo

Illinois recorded more than $2 billion in legal marijuana sales last year, setting an annual record and generating nearly a half-billion dollars in tax revenue for the state.

Anchored by more than $153 million in sales in December, adult-use cannabis operators took in a combined $1.72 billion in 2024, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Another $285 million was made from medical marijuana sales, records show.

That translated to $473.8 million in sales taxes to the state from adult-use sales and an additional $16.3 million in taxes from medical marijuana sales.

“As additional dispensaries open their doors, that increased competition leads to increased availability of product and better prices for consumers — just as we anticipated,” said Erin Johnson, the state’s cannabis regulation oversight officer. “We look forward to the continued growth and success of Illinois’ cannabis industry, leading to further economic development and public awareness and support for responsible consumption.”

In all, more than 56.3 million cannabis items were sold statewide in 2024, according to state records. That includes nearly 49 million legal adult-use items and almost 7.4 million items to those with medical marijuana licenses.

Adult-use sales to Illinois residents accounted for 77.6% of all sales statewide in 2024, up from 75% in 2023. Shrinking demand from residents in neighboring states is likely to grow as more states legalize marijuana.

There are currently 244 adult-use cannabis dispensaries operating in Illinois, state officials reported. More than 100 applicants are still attempting to secure licenses.

Operators of legal dispensaries are pushing for a crackdown on unregulated hemp products sold at many tobacco and vape shops throughout the state.

Gov. JB Pritzker supports legislative action despite previous failed attempts.

“While I am pleased with the continued success of cannabis sales and revenues in Illinois, the market is being undermined by the proliferation of the unregulated intoxicating hemp market,” Pritzker said. “Licensed cannabis businesses comply with strict state regulations, pay significant taxes and undergo rigorous product testing. This unchecked market not only undercuts legal operators but also puts consumers at risk by flooding the industry with untested, potentially unsafe products.”

Some tax revenue generated from marijuana sales goes to parts of the state disproportionately affected by the war on drugs over the past several decades via a special grant program.