District 220 clarifies kindergarten guidelines amid parent backlash

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Barrington Area Unit District 220 Superintendent Craig Winkelman explains the district policy regarding kindergarten eligibility during a Feb. 4 school board meeting.

Barrington Area Unit District 220 officials are working with parents to allay concerns about kindergarten eligibility policies.

Parents were alarmed by a district policy implying they couldn’t delay their child’s entry into kindergarten.

The policy states a child must turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 of the enrollment year to be eligible for kindergarten. Children who turn 6 on or before Sept. 1 would be eligible for first grade.

School board member Erin Chan Ding said during a Feb. 4 board meeting that she received communications from parents worried a child who had turned 6 before Sept. 1 could be forced to go right from preschool to first grade.

The district also received numerous emails about the issue, while parents have vented their frustrations on social media over what they see as a lack of communication from district officials.

Superintendent Craig Winkelman clarified the district’s policy at the Feb. 4 school board meeting.

The policy is taken from the Illinois School Code, according to the Illinois State Board of Education, and gives school districts discretion to assess a child’s readiness and make a determination based on factors such as developmental level and prior educational experiences.

Winkelman recommended parents concerned about their child’s kindergarten readiness get in touch with the principal of the school their child will attend. The district will work with families on a case-by-case basis, he said.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Barrington Area Unit District 220 parent Phil Kenar addresses the school board last week during a discussion of kindergarten eligibility.

Parent Phil Kenar urged district officials to communicate better, noting some families received information so late in the process that they missed the Kindergarten Roundup orientation held at eight elementary schools last week.

“For students with birthdays near the Sept. 1 cutoff, this policy could shape their next 13 years in the school,” he said.

The district has since become more proactive, with principals calling parents to discuss the issue, Winkelman said.

“I think we've learned some things about the kindergarten placement process and how we might be able to improve,” he told the school board.

Winkleman promised updates on the district’s website and is reaching out to preschool directors to help clarify district policies.

Board members cautioned parents not to look just at birth dates, noting there are individual differences in development.