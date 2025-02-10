Buffalo Grove begins planning phase for park space at The Clove

Conceptual rendering of The Clove that envisions a central park within the development. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove officials are in talks with a landscape planning and architectural firm to help design a small, but central, park at The Clove.

The Clove is Buffalo Grove’s redevelopment of the old Town Center Mall property, and the park is envisioned as a key element to tie all the other pieces of the project together.

The village is contact with WRT, a firm with offices in Philadelphia and San Francisco to help guide the project.

WRT’s proposal would cost $108,000 for an approximately four-month process that includes project initiation, visioning and engagement, concept development and final concept plan and public reveal. Costs could be covered by TIF funds.

The proposal still needs village board approval, which could come as early as next month.

Community Development Director Nicole Woods told trustees at last week’s village board meeting the time is ripe to look at designs for The Clove park, which will function as a central community green space.

The park, she said, is just slightly less than an acre in size, but is key to the development. Ultimately, it will be kept in the village’s hands.

“We wanted to keep it owned by us and designed by us,” she said.

The goal, she said, is to have a central focal point of open green space, one that will be iconic and align with the vision and character of the community.

To turn this plan into a reality, Woods said, the village needed professional help.

WRT would help Buffalo Grove navigate the environmental and fiscal challenges and create a place driven by fun, art and community, she said.

Initial reaction at the Feb. 3 meeting leaned toward approval of WRT.

“I think this will be great for the businesses that are there,” Village President Eric Smith said. “It will help make them more successful.”

“It’s sort of an obligation on our part to really make the most of this opportunity to do something incredibly unique for the community,” Trustee David Weidenfeld said.