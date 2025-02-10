‘It sets a real bad example’: Illinois politicians react to Blagojevich pardon

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich in 2021 Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

President Donald Trump’s pardoning of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich drew angry reactions from some Illinois political leaders Monday evening.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin issued a terse public statement.

“In a state with more than its fair share of public corruption, the Blagojevich chapter still looms as one of the worst. America and Serbia deserve better,” Durbin wrote, referring to the rumored prospect of him being named ambassador to that European nation.

Illinois Republican Party state central committee member Aaron Del Mar of Palatine didn’t object to Trump ending Blagojevich’s prison sentence early with a commutation five years ago but drew the line at wiping the disgraced politician’s slate clean with a pardon.

“I think it sets a real bad example, especially since the jury is still out on the former speaker of the House,” Del Mar said, referring to Michael Madigan’s federal corruption trial. “It says that only certain people are going to be held accountable.”

When asked to comment on the pardon, U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove said “corrupt politicians who use their office to enrich themselves always look out for one another.” He cited Trump, Blagojevich, Russian President Vladimir Putin and embattled New York Mayor Eric Adams — whose federal bribery charges were ordered dropped by the Justice Department on Monday — as examples.

Not all Illinois political leaders were irate about the pardon.

Republican DuPage County Board member Jim Zay of Carol Stream said he thought a pardon might be in the works, considering Blagojevich’s long-standing relationship with Trump.

“The former governor has served his time, and it’s time to move on,” said Zay, a former chair of the DuPage County Republican Party.

While Zay thinks Blagojevich has worn out his welcome with Illinois voters, he said an ambassadorship “would be interesting.”

Democratic U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston and Delia Ramirez of Chicago were among the lawmakers who declined to comment.