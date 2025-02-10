Pace picking up for new businesses in and near Gurnee Mills

Primark, an international clothing retailer, is building out a portion of the former Bed Bath & Beyond space at Gurnee Mills. Courtesy of Gurnee Mills

The busy pace in and around Gurnee Mills is picking up with the opening or planned arrivals of several new businesses at the Gurnee shopping center.

Last week, the first Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Lake County opened on an outlot north of Grand Avenue and southeast of the mall.

Nearby, Ashley Furniture is replacing the former Toys R Us space and the onetime Baker's Square has been demolished to make way for a Bank of America branch.

Inside the mall, the former Bed Bath & Beyond space is being renovated for two businesses — international clothing retailer Primark and an expanded Boot Barn, which has an announced opening of May 31. There is no specific timetable for Primark’s opening.

Bubblelicious plans to open its second mall location March 31, in the Dining Pavilion South. Offering a variety of bubble teas, lattes and boba shakes, the shop also operates next to Forever 21 near Entry B.

Miss A, which sells beauty products for $1, is expected to open April 30.

The Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse chain has more than 650 locations in 49 states and 11 other countries. Chicago-area locations include Bloomingdale, Countryside, Crystal Lake, DeKalb, Mount Prospect and Naperville, as well as Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The restaurant is described as a casual dining spot known for hand-cut steaks, ribs, seafood and other specialties, along with made-from-scratch sides and freshly baked bread.

More than 210 employees were hired in Gurnee, which opened Feb. 3 following a ribbon cutting by local officials.

Before that, fire, police and health care workers were the first to try the offerings at an invitation-only event to raise money for Shield 23 Foundation.

“We are passionate about supporting our local heroes, especially those experiencing serious health challenges,” said Jaime Salgado Perez, managing partner. “Shield 23 Foundation supports firefighters battling cancer and the families that stand beside them.”

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2019 Gurnee Mills in Gurnee will be adding several new retailers in coming months, including Miss A, Primark and Boot Barn.

Gurnee Mills is an outlet and full-price retail center with nearly 200 stores, three restaurants and two dining pavilions.