Former Graham’s 318 Coffeehouse in Geneva for sale for $2.3 million

The former 318 Graham's Coffeehouse on Third Street in Geneva is for sale for $2.3 million. Courtesy of Sandra True

The shuttered 318 Graham’s Coffeehouse property at 318 S. Third St., Geneva, is on the market for $2.3 million.

The original house was a bungalow built in 1918, which was turned into a coffeehouse in 2005, a second business run by Robert Untiedt, the late co-owner with his wife, Beckie, of Graham’s Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream at 302 S. Third St.

It closed in April 2024.

The coffeehouse tapped into the craze of popular TV shows. In 2016, it hosted a “Gilmore Girls” event, turning into Luke’s Diner from the show and drawing 3,000 fans who lined up all the way down Third Street. In 2017, it featured a “Stranger Things Season 2” event, transforming the coffeehouse to look like scenes from the show.

The venue closed in 2019 for a major expansion, putting in a full kitchen, air conditioning, a second story, a basement and an elevator, more than doubling its size to 6,660 square feet.

“It was completely upgraded — right down to the studs — upstairs we added event space … room for bridal and baby showers … an outside patio … a sprinkler system, built-in speakers with the capability of live music,” said Untiedt’s daughter, Jayni Wunderlich, CEO of Graham’s Fine Chocolates. “We honestly thought we’d be open forever.”

A pop-up coffee shop opened behind its chocolate shop. In November 2019, the city approved a liquor license so the business could sell beer and wine. It reopened the second week of February 2020, but then COVID hit.

The renovated first floor of the former 318 Graham's Coffeehouse on Third Street in Geneva. The coffeehouse closed in April 2024 and is listed for sale at $2.3 million. Courtesy of Sandra True

“And three weeks later … Around St. Patrick’s Day in March 2020, the world shut down, and my dad was diagnosed with cancer April 1,” said Wunderlich, who had been working alongside her father since she graduated college. “Once COVID hit, we realized this isn’t going to make it.”

Untiedt rallied that summer, but the cancer metastasized and he died March 21, 2021.

Robert Untiedt, the late co-owner of Graham's Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream, in a 2016 family photo. Untiedt died of cancer in 2021. The family's second business, 318 Coffeehouse, is up for sale. Courtesy of Jayni Wunderlich

The family decided to focus on the chocolate business, which has been open since 1987 and was closer to their passion.

After trying to rent the 318 property, it was put on the market.

Commercial brokers Sandra True and Jody Wendt co-listed the property.

“It’s a full-service restaurant,” True said. “It’s a big kitchen with an 18-foot hood, walk in freezers and coolers. It’s a beautiful building and has that country charm and flair to it. Hopefully somebody with a vision like Bob’s will put their concept in that nice renovated space.”