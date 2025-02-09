Mini horses play their own big game on Super Bowl Sunday
Before Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts took field Sunday to lead their teams in Super Bowl LIX, Poppy, Lovie and Hope headed to a gridiron of their own for a little friendly competition.
But while there was a ball and plenty of open space to run at Hill N’ Dale Farm in Barrington Hills, these mini-horses were more interested in scoring snacks than touchdowns.
The contest was part of the Mini Bowl, a fundraiser hosted by Mane in Heaven. The Barrington-based nonprofit cares for miniature therapy horses that visit hospitals, retirement communities, schools, libraries and more to assist people in need.
Which side came out on top Sunday? Mane in Heaven President Dina Morgan declared the contest a tie.
“No clear winner this year,” she said.
