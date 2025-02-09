Arlington Heights to reveal findings of probe into garbage truck explosion

Footage from an Arlington Heights police officer’s bodycam shows the moment a garbage truck exploded Dec. 6. Two police officers and one firefighter were injured by an explosion. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police

The Arlington Heights Fire Department next week will present the results of its investigation into what caused a garbage truck to explode along a village street in December, injuring three first responders.

Department investigators will detail their findings during village board meeting that begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at village hall, 33 S. Arlington Heights Road.

The blast involving a Groot truck occurred about 4 p.m. Dec. 6 on the 500 block of Derbyshire Drive, south of Euclid Avenue.

Two police officers and a firefighter suffered injuries in the explosion. A shock wave from the blast caused significant property damage throughout the area and debris from the explosion was located several blocks away.

Investigators initially indicated that burning trash in the garbage truck’s hopper ignited the vehicle’s compressed natural gas tanks, creating the massive blast felt thousands of feet away.

The Feb. 18 presentation also will be available for livestreaming and will remain available on the Village's website at arlingtonheightsil.portal.civicclerk.com and also on YouTube at youtube.com/@VAHBoardMeetings/streams.

If you have questions you'd like addressed in the presentation, submit them before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at https://form.jotform.com/250374655888068.